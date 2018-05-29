MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With Memorial Day weekend behind us, it’s the perfect time of year for a little drive with the top down. Ali Lucia found one place that really will make anyone feel like royalty.

You know the feeling, you’re driving around our beautiful lakes and you can’t help but get a little jealous of that classic car next to you.

If your grandpa didn’t gift you his old Cadillac, WCCO has found a solution: Morrie’s Heritage Car Collection.

It’s a luxury car rental service. It really is a way to feel like a million bucks, even if it’s just for 24 hours.

“You feel the road, you smell things, and the wind is whipping everywhere,” said Woodbury resident Patrick Frosch, starting the Porsche Speedster Tribute with a loud laugh. “This is best birthday gift ever. We drove back in bumper to bumper traffic and we had people honking and giving us thumbs up, you kind of feel like you’re exposed to everything.”

Edina native Deb Deanovic got the birthday surprise she wasn’t expecting when her daughter took a detour to Golden Valley on their way to brunch in Wayzata.

“Does this bring you back a little bit?” WCCO’s This Morning’s Ali Lucia asked.

“My first car was a little blue bug,” Deanovic, who just celebrated a milestone birthday, said.

Adam Perron is the Program Manager at Morrie’s Heritage Car Collection. He oversees the 30 classic and exotic cars in the fleet like this 1987 Porsche 911 Carrera.

“This car is a ton of the fun and it was track car, so it sits a little lower,” said Adam Perron who grew up around classic cars.

And of course we couldn’t leave without taking one for a test drive. We decided to try out the 1967 Cadillac Deville.

“This is definitely one of our more popular cars, with the red interior it’s really popular for weddings,” said Perron as he took it for a spin outside the Golden Valley Morrie’s Heritage Car Collection location.

There is something about being in a car like this it just makes a person feel good.

“It kind of goes back to that old Minnesota feel,” said Perron.

On a sunny summer day, there is no better way to start your day

Some of the cars have been updated with better safety features. The program manager said holiday weekends are really popular for them. With Father’s Day coming up and the 4th of July weekend around the corner, it’s a perfect way to go for a ride.

Prices range from $100 to $350 a day. For the “Level M” rental, however, prices jump to $700 a day.