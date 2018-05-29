MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’ve had a ball python snake disappear in the recent past, the Anoka Police Department may have a lead.

The department posted on Facebook that they have in their possession a snake that’s “a little skittish.”

They said they don’t have the proper supplies or habitats to care for the snake, so they plan on sending it to a rescue.

However, they said if you are the owner of the snake they are now calling “Cuddles,” or if you know the owner, call community service officer Heather Novak at 763-576-2850.

They did not say where they found the snake. They said whoever claims to be the snake’s owner should be able to tell them.