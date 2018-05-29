SEVERE WEATHER: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Storm Photos
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 17-year-old male is facing multiple murder charges in the March 24 party bus shooting that killed a 19-year-old St. Paul man.

The teen had previously been charged first-degree riot and second-degree assault in connection with the incident. He is now also charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of third-degree murder.

According to court documents, about 40 people were out celebrating a friend’s 40th birthday when a fight broke out in a theater parking lot. It happened just after 1:30 a.m., and Billy Ray Robles was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital.

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said Tuesday the most recent charges filed against the 17-year-old male indicate that he fired the gunshot that killed Robles. A motion to certify the teen as an adult is pending in juvenile court.

A 16-year-old boy who previously pleaded guilty to charges in the incident was sentenced to five years in prison.

