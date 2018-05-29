On Sunday, June 3, renowned Twin Cities chef, cooking instructor and artist Terry John Zila will host another popular Sel et Terre pop-up event at Travail restaurant in Robbinsdale. The menu will feature 11 fresh, seasonal courses, including summer corn chowder, sake miso Chilean sea bass, lamb & wild mushroom ravioli, and a blackberry nectarine cream tartlet.

Recipe: White Chocolate Strawberry Scones

Makes 12 scones

Note: Freeze the fresh strawberries until very firm. This will help the fruit stay intact during the mixing process

Ingredients

3 cups sifted, all-purpose flour

2 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoons salt

⅓ cup granulated sugar

12 tablespoons unsalted butter, chilled and cut into small pieces

1 large egg, beaten

¾ cup heavy cream

1 ½ cup fresh strawberries, (diced and frozen until hard)

1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest

½ cup chopped white chocolate

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

¼ cup granulated sugar blended with 1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and sugar.

3. Using your fingertips or a pastry blender, cut the chilled butter pieces into the blended dry ingredients until the mixture resembles course cornmeal. Gently fold in fruit and citrus zest.

4. Combine the cream and the egg and add to the dry ingredients. Mix JUST until the dry ingredients are moistened.

5. Turn the dough onto a lightly floured board and kneed for 1 minute

6. Form the dough into a ball and cut in half. Roll each piece of dough into a 7 inch circle. Brush each round with melted butter and sprinkle with sugar zest mixture.

7. Cut each round into 6 wedges and bake for 10 to 14 minutes, or until the scones are golden brown.