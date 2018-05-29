MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former Twin Cities resident pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of criminal sexual conduct involving young boys, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s office.

Robert Messersmith, 75, admitted inviting children to his Brooklyn Center home between 2010 and 2014, and convincing them to fondle themselves and each other.

While under questioning in court Friday, Messersmith said there were several boys under age 13 from single-parent families near his home, and he knowingly invited them to his pool and inside his home.

While in a position of authority or while supervising the boys, Messersmith — who later moved to Florida — said he got them to engage in sexual activity.

Messersmith will likely serve a three-year prison sentence, with a four-month credit for time served while awaiting extradition. His sentence hearing is set for June 25.

He will also be on probation for the rest of his life, and will be on conditional release.