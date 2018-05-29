MINNEAPOLIS (CBS) — Authorities are warning that Russian hackers have infected a device that brings the internet to our homes and offices.

The FBI says hackers have infected hundreds of thousands of home office and small office computer routers.

The hackers have inserted malicious software, called VPN Filter, that could disable the routers and possibly steal information collected though them.

“The malware is able to perform multiple functions, including possible information collection, device exploitation, and blocking network traffic,” the FBI said.

The FBI says owners of small office and home office routers should reboot the devices to disrupt the malware. The agency also suggests owners disable remote management settings and set up strong passwords.

“The size and scope of the infrastructure impacted by VPNFilter malware is significant,” the FBI said.

The FBI said that, by turning the router off and on, it resets in a way that allows the agency to identify the devices that were infected. The reboot should also destroy part of the malware. Experts say you also need to create a strong new password for your router.

One analysis of the problem, estimates 500,000 routers in more than 50 countries may be infected.