MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Tuesday morning talked about the results from its economic impact study of Super Bowl LII.

They said $450 million was the gross local spending during that time. That’s the total spending. And about $370 million was the net local Super Bowl spending after adjusting for dispaced tourism. The average visitor spent $608 a day, and stayed 3.9 days, the study said.

Hotels saw three times their traditional revenue during that period, with a 98 percent occupancy during Super Bowl weekend.

“Most importantly, we wanted to bring people back again and again,” Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee CEO Maureen Bausch said. “‘Meet Minneapolis’ tells us that inquiries are up 30 percent for hotels, meetings, conventions — and our research that Ken will go into says 83 percent of people visiting Minnesota for the first time intend to come back. That’s huge. I hope you’ve all had calls from relatives who want to stay with you, because I’ve heard that’s happening.”

The committee’s study also found the phrase “Bold North” appeared in media stories 3,807 times.