MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The restaurant that helped lead the resurgence of Payne Avenue on St. Paul’s East side is closing.

Ward 6 will close Sunday, according to Jess Flemind in the Pioneer Press.

The restaurant’s owner Bob Parker said Ward 6 has been struggling financially for the past couple of years.

“Along the way, we’ve learned many things, and we can say this: we survived for 5½ years in a difficult environment. We helped create interest in the great restaurant scene on our beloved Payne Avenue. And we made a lot of friends with our amazing customers and neighbors along the way,” he said through the restaurant’s Facebook page. “The love between Ward 6 and its Eastside community is special to us, and we’re proud of what we created and what we accomplished.”

Ward 6 has been open since 2012.

Their self-titled cocktail has been called one of the Twin Cities’ most prominent signature cocktails.