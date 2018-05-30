MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Demonstrators went to Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s Minneapolis office Wednesday morning demanding she take action to keep families at the border from being split apart.

The demonstrators want Klobuchar to schedule hearings regarding the separation of families. They want the democratic senator to introduce legislation to abolish ICE.

The Trump Administration is enforcing a “zero tolerance” policy that authorizes border security agents to separate the children of immigrants trying to enter the United States illegally.

Between May 6th and 19th, 658 children were separated at the border from the adults they traveled with.

A White House spokesman said Democrats are responsible for the separations, “because they refuse to close border loopholes that prevent those families from being swiftly returned home.”

A DHS official told CBS News that the children “most likely, they’ve been reunited,” but gave no specifics.

Members of Klobuchar’s office met with the group Wednesday morning and told them the Senator shares their concerns and has called for an investigation.