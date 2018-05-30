SEVERE WEATHER: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Storm Photos
Filed Under:Diamond Reynolds, Hammer Attack, Philando Castile

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The woman who live-streamed her boyfriend’s shooting death by police was sentenced Wednesday in her own unrelated assault case.

Diamond Reynolds had pleaded not guilty to charges that she allegedly took part in a hammer attack on a woman in February of 2017. She was acquitted of second and third-degree assault back on March 28, but was convicted for fifth-degree misdemeanor assault.

Reynolds was sentenced to one year of supervised probation, and also must complete 80 hours of community service. If she obtains her GED, a $1,000 fine will be waived.

Reynolds was sitting next to Philando Castile when he was fatally shot during a July 2015 traffic stop by then-St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez. Reynolds livestreamed the bloody aftermath of the shooting. Yanez was acquitted by a jury last year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch