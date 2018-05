MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a late start to the planting season, Minnesota farmers are making good progress.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says above-average temperatures last week aided crop development, while scattered showers had little impact on planting and hay-cutting.

Minnesota’s spring wheat is 93 percent planted — that’s two days ahead of the five-year average. Corn is also 93 percent planted, one day ahead of average.