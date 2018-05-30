SEVERE WEATHER: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Storm Photos
Filed Under:FBI, Federal Aviation Administration, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Suspicious Letter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The FBI says a suspicious letter sent to a building near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has tested negative for concerning chemicals.

Four people sought medical assistance as a precaution after coming into contact with the letter, which was sent to the airport’s Federal Aviation Administration building. The building’s employees oversee aircraft certification, security, regulatory compliance and other airport functions.

The suspicious letter was taken to the Minnesota Department of Health’s Public Health Laboratory for testing. Officials say initial results came back negative for “biological agents of concern.”

FBI officials say they’re continuing to investigate the incident, and they have no comment on the status of who might have sent the letter.

There also is no update on the four people who sought medical attention.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch