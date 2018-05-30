ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton has signed the majority of this year’s bonding bill, despite having serious concerns over the amount of money it dedicates to certain projects.

Dayton said it doesn’t allocate enough money for higher education, state parks and water infrastructure across the state.

Dayton line-item vetoed a $1 million measure involving the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The money would have gone towards reviewing the agency’s scientific work.

The massive $1.4 billion bonding bill includes money for a variety of initiatives across the state, including ones involving Minnesota state colleges and universities, various state parks and new veterans homes in Bemidji, Montevideo and Preston.

Half of the money will go towards road and bridge repair projects.

It does include $1 million for the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis. It’s enough money to keep it open for pedestrians, but falls short of the $13 million transportation officials wanted. The bridge does not qualify state highway funding because it does not service motor vehicles.

Bonding bill includes $1 million for preservation of Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis, meaning it will be able to stay open for pedestrians @WCCO #mnleg #wcco pic.twitter.com/kJ5MIfLnlI — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) May 30, 2018

The next stop for Dayton will be the DFL Convention in Rochester this weekend. He is scheduled to speak to the crowd on Saturday morning.