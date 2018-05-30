SEVERE WEATHER: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Storm Photos
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After severe weather washed across most of Minnesota Tuesday night, thousands of people are still without power Wednesday morning.

Lake County Power said more than 6,000 homes and businesses lost power after the storms, and by 9 a.m. Wednesday, that number was down to 2,900. The energy cooperative says most of the remaining outages are in the northeastern part of the county, near the Boundary Waters region.

LCP said crews worked through the night to restore power to half the affected homes, and are already en route to more affected areas.

