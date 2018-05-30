SEVERE WEATHER: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Storm Photos
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many are looking to buy a new home this time of year, but this likely won’t be in a lot of people’s price range.

A five bedroom, nine bathroom home in Deephaven just hit the market with an asking price of nearly $15.8 million. Built in 2012, it has 18,000 square feet and is situated on the highest point of Lake Minnetonka.

The house features get a pool, sport court, bowling alley, golf simulator, theater, rooftop sky deck, and 195 feet of lakeshore. The master suite has not one, but two walk in closets.

Check out the full listing for more pictures.

