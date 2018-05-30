MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins announced Wednesday they’ve placed outfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day disabled list with a left great toe fracture.

Buxton has played in 28 games this season, but is hitting only .156 with four doubles, four RBI and five stolen bases.

He’s being replaced on the 25-man roster by pitcher Aaron Slegers, who was recalled from Class AAA Rochester. He’s made nine starts for the Red Wings and is 5-2 with a 3.27 earned run average. He’s collected 31 strikeouts and eight walks in 55 innings.