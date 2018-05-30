EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings continue their organized team activities in Eagan this week.

These really are a lesson in fundamentals and to an extent, team bonding. Wednesday morning’s rain forced them indoors, but as opposed to Winter Park, they have plenty of room indoors to hold a full practice.

As WCCO’s Mike Max reports, even a hint of drama from this team has been dismissed.

It’s really a pretty standard NFL day. Run plays and drills, then repeat running plays and drills.

“I love OTAs. It’s a great opportunity to come out here, focus on the things you need to do to get better and it’s just a great opportunity to remember how you got to where you are,” wide receiver Adam Thielen said.

There was one face they welcomed to OTAs this week: Anthony Barr. Many people thought he missed last week because he was upset about his contract. Actually, it was a little more in-depth than that.

Barr missed last week, fueling speculation about making a stand to get a new contract. Yes he wants a new deal, but according to him, that’s not why he missed.

“I was trying to get something done before OTAs, but that didn’t happen so I had to protect myself and get an injury insurance policy. That took like a week to get situated, so now I got that and now I’m rolling and good to go,” Barr said. “I thought it was in my best interest to protect myself, and that’s what we do.”

Make no mistake, he’s in line for a big pay day. Having established himself as a foundation piece of one of the league’s best units, the Vikings’ defense.

So is he still working on a new contract?

“That’s something my agent is doing a great job with. I think they’re having conversations and I don’t know too many details about that. My focus is here with the team and getting better,” Barr said.

But forget drama, it’s just another day in OTAs.