(credit: Eagan police)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The owner or owners of a Mendota Heights tortoise are “shellebrating” after it was found after months of going missing last fall.

On Wednesday, Eagan police tweeted that a Russian Tortoise was found near the Bear Path Trail in Eagan.

Soon after that, Eagan police tweeted again saying that the tortoise is heading home. “Jane” apparently left her Mendota Heights yard in October 2017 and traveled nearly 10 miles south to Eagan.

Jane will now be reunited with her other tortoise family, “Jack” and “Jill”.

There is no information on the adventures Jane encountered while going rogue, but one could assume they were fantastic.

