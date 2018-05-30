MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The owner or owners of a Mendota Heights tortoise are “shellebrating” after it was found after months of going missing last fall.

On Wednesday, Eagan police tweeted that a Russian Tortoise was found near the Bear Path Trail in Eagan.

If you lost your Russian Tortoise near Bear Path Trail he's hanging out with the cops. He's content munching on lettuce and carrots but ready to go home. Give us a call if he's yours. pic.twitter.com/RKe3v0HjJV — Eagan Police (@EaganPolice) May 30, 2018

Soon after that, Eagan police tweeted again saying that the tortoise is heading home. “Jane” apparently left her Mendota Heights yard in October 2017 and traveled nearly 10 miles south to Eagan.

The tortoise is headed home. This speedy tortoise left her yard last October and traveled miles. "Jane" is headed back to Mendota Heights to be with her other tortoise family, "Jack and "Jill". Thank you to all who helped share her info. pic.twitter.com/uSKxkVAr1f — Eagan Police (@EaganPolice) May 30, 2018

Jane will now be reunited with her other tortoise family, “Jack” and “Jill”.

There is no information on the adventures Jane encountered while going rogue, but one could assume they were fantastic.