MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was struck by a car outside of a school in Alexandria Tuesday afternoon.

According to Alexandria police, officers responded at 2:30 p.m. on May 29 to the call of a pedestrian hit by a car on Voyager Driver near Voyager Elementary School.

When officers arrived, they found the child being attended to by bystanders. He was treated and taken by ambulance to the Douglas County Hospital, and later transferred to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis.

The driver involved in the incident, a 23-year-old man from Alexandria, stopped and spoke with officers. Other witnesses spoke with police, too.

Police say it appears the child attempted to cross the road where there was no marked crosswalk.

The crash is under investigation.