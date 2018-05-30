SEVERE WEATHER: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Storm Photos
He Could Serve Sentence As Work Release If Deemed Eligible
Filed Under:Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, Jail Sentence, Richard Stanek, Ryan Stanek
Ryan Stanek (credit: Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The son of Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek has been sentenced for soliciting a child for sex, and it includes both jail time and a hefty fine.

On Wednesday, Ryan Stanek was sentenced to 90 days in jail and a $10,000 fine. He’ll report to jail on July 11 and could serve his sentence as work release should he be deemed eligible for that program.

Ryan Stanek will also be on supervised probation for 3 years. He was also granted a stay of imposition, meaning his felony conviction will be a deemed a misdemeanor upon successful completion of probation.

Ryan Stanek was arrested at River Hills Mall in Mankato on May 19, 2017 when he thought he was going to meet an adult woman with her 13-year-old friend for sex. He was instead arrested by authorities.

His iPhone was seized at the arrest scene, and investigators say they later found sexually-explicit photos of children, some who appear to be as young as age 3.

Three additional charges, including child pornography, were dropped when he pleaded guilty in March 2018.

He will be required to register as a predatory offender.

Ryan Stanek was also convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2015 and 2017.

Comments
  1. Chris Divine says:
    May 30, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    3 months? Really?

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch