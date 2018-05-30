MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The son of Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek has been sentenced for soliciting a child for sex, and it includes both jail time and a hefty fine.

On Wednesday, Ryan Stanek was sentenced to 90 days in jail and a $10,000 fine. He’ll report to jail on July 11 and could serve his sentence as work release should he be deemed eligible for that program.

Ryan Stanek will also be on supervised probation for 3 years. He was also granted a stay of imposition, meaning his felony conviction will be a deemed a misdemeanor upon successful completion of probation.

Ryan Stanek was arrested at River Hills Mall in Mankato on May 19, 2017 when he thought he was going to meet an adult woman with her 13-year-old friend for sex. He was instead arrested by authorities.

His iPhone was seized at the arrest scene, and investigators say they later found sexually-explicit photos of children, some who appear to be as young as age 3.

Three additional charges, including child pornography, were dropped when he pleaded guilty in March 2018.

He will be required to register as a predatory offender.

Ryan Stanek was also convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2015 and 2017.