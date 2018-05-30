MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say four people were hurt and a suspect is in custody after stabbings in St. Anthony Wednesday morning.

St. Anthony police were called at about 8:47 a.m. to a welfare check on the 2600 block of 29th Avenue NE. The caller said a man was running frantically around the neighborhood and knocking on doors. When officers arrived, they made contact with the man and learned he had been injured with an “edged weapon.”

The male suspect reportedly was in a nearby residence. Officers went to the home and found the man who matched the suspect description. As he exited the home, officers could hear several people from inside the residence yelling for help.

Authorities say the suspect did not comply with officers’ commands, swore at police and told them they would have to shoot him and kill him. Officers didn’t see a weapon, and the suspect got into a car parked in a driveway. He didn’t comply with commands to get out of the vehicle, and officers used a Taser on him. The suspect grabbed the steering wheel and wouldn’t let go as officers were trying to handcuff him.

Police say the suspect was eventually taken into custody after an aerosol restraint was used to gain compliance and control of the man. Police say an edged weapon used in the incident was recovered from the suspect’s front pants pocket.

Police found three more victims injured in the home. All four victims were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, and their conditions are not known. The suspect was treated for minor injuries and booked into the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center on probable cause felony assault charges.

The incident remains under investigation.