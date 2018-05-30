MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — How would you like your next vacation to be out of this world?

Virgin Galactic has taken another step towards its tourism spaceship. It conducted its second rocket-powered test flight Tuesday.

The company says the rocket, VSS Unity, fired for 31 seconds and climbed to about 115,000 feet before landing at Mojave Air and Space Port.

Today VSS Unity completed her second powered test flight in less than 2 months. Great job to all involved! #SpaceShipTwo pic.twitter.com/Iy7qAkweSC — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) May 29, 2018

Virgin Galactic, founded in 2004, has promised flights to space for $250,000 a ticket, but has been nearly a decade behind schedule.