SEVERE WEATHER: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Storm Photos
Filed Under:Mark Dayton, Wild Rice

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton has vetoed a bill that he says would have unlawfully undermined Minnesota’s water quality standard for protecting wild rice.

Dayton, who vetoed a similar bill earlier, says the revised version represented “some progress,” but not enough to overcome its shortcomings.

He says the bill would have given a work group authority to take over the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s responsibilities under state and federal law for protecting wild rice. He says that would have violated federal law and offended Native American tribes that depend on wild rice.

Instead, Dayton announced a task force that will review the science and make recommendations for how best to protect wild rice.

A largely unenforced 1973 state law limits sulfate discharges into wild rice waters to 10 milligrams per liter.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch