SEVERE WEATHER: Watch The Latest Forecast | Check Live Radar | Weather App | Send Storm Photos
Filed Under:Bloomington, Fatal Beating

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A Bloomington woman is jailed in the fatal beating of her husband.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says the 53-year-old man suffered blows to the head Sunday and died at Hennepin County Medical Center several hours later.

Police say the 51-year-old woman had called authorities about a domestic dispute. Officers found her husband unconscious.

Authorities have not said how the blows were inflicted.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch