MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is nothing like the smell of a meat flavored candle to take the edge off. Yes, you heard correctly. A.1., a steak sauce produced by KraftFoods, just released 3 limited edition meat-scented candles just in time for Father’s Day.

The unique, meaty gifts come in 3 flavors: original meat, backyard BBQ and classic burger. But be warned, their website describes the candles as “causing immediate hunger.”

The inspiration behind the candles roots in the never ending struggle of finding father’s day gifts that dads actually want.

“We know our sauce resonates with dad,” their website states. “So bring it home to him in a different way. A candle that will LIGHT the way to his heart. Isn’t that original?”

So if any kids of meat-loving connoisseurs are interested in spoiling their dad this Father’s Day, head on over to A1meatscents.com where the candles are exclusively sold for $14.99 a piece. And finally, no matter how enticing the candles smell, don’t be fooled into eating them.