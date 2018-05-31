MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Of the 21 bars listed on Esquire magazine’s “Best Bars in America, 2018,” two of them are in Minneapolis.

Marvel Bar, in the city’s North Loop, and Gyst Fermentation Bar, just off south Minneapolis’ Eat Street, were featured on the venerable list.

The editors at the men’s magazine praised Marvel Bar for its imaginative, avant-garde approach to cocktails, highlighting a charcoal-marinated bourbon Negroni.

Owner Eric Dayton, the son of Gov. Mark Dayton, was ecstatic on Twitter.

“This has been a goal of the Marvel Bar team since day one and I’m so proud of them for achieving it,” he said.

This has been a goal of the @MarvelBar team since day one and I’m so proud of them for achieving it. Thank you to @JeffGordinier and @Esquire for the great honor!https://t.co/HGkwx2Ddqs — Eric Dayton (@ericdayton) May 30, 2018

As for Gyst, the article’s authors commended the fermentation-focused spot for its devotion to “the funk of microbial transformation.” The writers particularly enjoyed the kombucha-rose wine concoction “Lam-bucha.”

On Facebook, the Gyst crew said they were thankful to be featured.

Only two other cities, Los Angeles and New York City, could boast of having two bars on this year’s roundup.

In past years, two other Minneapolis spots have landed on the list: Palmer’s Bar and the former Nye’s Polonaise Room.