MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday is the last day for Walker Hackensack Akeley Elementary and High School, as one of the staff members spreads a little good will in the lunchroom.

She is not a teacher, or an administrator. Her name is Sue Piggot.

“I am a custodial engineer, or janitor, either one, it doesn’t matter,” Sue said.

But what does matter to Sue are the people, big and small, that work and learn in this building. And as she makes her way around the lunchroom, broom and dustpan at the ready, she leaves no trace.

But to the students and faculty here, she has definitely left her mark in the last 20 years.

“Everything she does is about the kids, from the adorable notes she leaves for them,” said Principal Jill McGowan.

Along with urging kids to read, she gets volunteers to help every day with the never-ending list of chores.

“She instills in them taking pride in the building,” McGowan said.

Sue even created an award for the class that keeps the neatest room each month — the coveted “Golden Garbage Can.”

Her workload is huge, and it seems she never stops. But, if they need something, she always has time for the kids.

“I’m glad I can help out. A lot of the kids, you know, don’t have anybody to talk to, and I told them I’m there for them every time they need something,” Sue said.

Come to think of it, if we all had a mentor in our lives like Sue Piggot, perhaps our world might be a bit more respectful.