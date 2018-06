MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A duck in Bloomington knows how to make an exit with her ducklings.

The Nativity of Mary School officials say they believe the same mother duckling has flown into the corner of the churchyard each year to raise her ducklings.

The ducklings made their way Thursday through the school hallways and into Mother Nature.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it is not unusual for a mother to return to place she knows is safe.