Continuing the audience-approved trend of performing acclaimed pop albums in their entirety, Cantus covers Fleetwood Mac’s most successful album, Rumours, June 1-8 for five performances at the Cowles Center for Dance and The Performing Arts. Covers, the Cantus annual pop concert, will showcase the eight-man ensemble’s versatility and multiple talents as they collaborate to create and perform original arrangements of all 11 songs, including the four tunes released as singles: “Go Your Own Way,” “Dreams,” “Don’t Stop” and “You Make Loving Fun.”

