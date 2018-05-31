MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators in western Wisconsin are getting creative in their quest to find a killer.

Someone shot William Clapp in his farmhouse near Roberts 25 years ago. The beloved cowboy’s story will soon be back on the same streets where he was once a staple.

Investigator Cary Rose came up with idea days after the cold case marked a sad anniversary in April, a quarter century without an arrest in Clapp’s case.

“This is about solving this homicide,” Rose said. “He was a real cowboy of this area.”

A life-long bachelor and farmer, Clapp was perhaps best known for his stagecoach. For years, he offered kids free rides in small-town celebrations. Now, that stagecoach will be back at parades and celebrations this summer serving a different purpose.

“It was really a thinking-outside-the-box idea,” Sheriff Scott Knudson said.

Carrying a public plea for answers. It was just after midnight on April 25 when Clapp called his nearest neighbor to say he was hurt. That neighbor would find Clapp slumped over his kitchen table. The 76-year-old had been shot in the back of his head.

“His loss did leave a big hole for the community, and yeah, we want to get this solved,” Sheriff Knudson said.

Clapp was considered a generous man, lending money to other farmers. He was also a fierce protector of his 800 acres of land. As nothing from his house was taken, investigators have long-been focused on the fact Clapp knew his killer.

“This person might be at one of these parades,” Rose said.

“We believe we’re going to the right direction, but we need some help getting to the end,” Sheriff Knudson said.

Giving a new generation a glimpse of a real-life cowboy, and a tip of the cap from an office committed to closure.

“We haven’t given up, we won’t give up, we haven’t forgot him, we’ll never forget him,” Rose said.

For years, Clapp’s stagecoach was on display at the New Richmond Heritage Center. Now the symbol of this homicide will roll through at least seven parades this summer.