By Liz Collin
Filed Under:Hudson, Liz Collin, Local TV, William Clapp, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators in western Wisconsin are getting creative in their quest to find a killer.

Someone shot William Clapp in his farmhouse near Roberts 25 years ago. The beloved cowboy’s story will soon be back on the same streets where he was once a staple.

Investigator Cary Rose came up with idea days after the cold case marked a sad anniversary in April, a quarter century without an arrest in Clapp’s case.

“This is about solving this homicide,” Rose said. “He was a real cowboy of this area.”

A life-long bachelor and farmer, Clapp was perhaps best known for his stagecoach. For years, he offered kids free rides in small-town celebrations. Now, that stagecoach will be back at parades and celebrations this summer serving a different purpose.

william clapp Who Killed A Beloved Wisconsin Cowboy?

William Clapp (credit: CBS)

“It was really a thinking-outside-the-box idea,” Sheriff Scott Knudson said.

Carrying a public plea for answers. It was just after midnight on April 25 when Clapp called his nearest neighbor to say he was hurt. That neighbor would find Clapp slumped over his kitchen table. The 76-year-old had been shot in the back of his head.

“His loss did leave a big hole for the community, and yeah, we want to get this solved,” Sheriff Knudson said.

Clapp was considered a generous man, lending money to other farmers. He was also a fierce protector of his 800 acres of land. As nothing from his house was taken, investigators have long-been focused on the fact Clapp knew his killer.

“This person might be at one of these parades,” Rose said.

“We believe we’re going to the right direction, but we need some help getting to the end,” Sheriff Knudson said.

Giving a new generation a glimpse of a real-life cowboy, and a tip of the cap from an office committed to closure.

“We haven’t given up, we won’t give up, we haven’t forgot him, we’ll never forget him,” Rose said.

For years, Clapp’s stagecoach was on display at the New Richmond Heritage Center. Now the symbol of this homicide will roll through at least seven parades this summer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch