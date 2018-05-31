MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The man who fired a gun in downtown Minneapolis last summer and struck a man waiting at a bus stop learned Wednesday that he’ll spend more than a decade behind bars.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says a judge sentenced 29-year-old Delorien Chatman, of St. Paul, to 160 months in prison after he was found guilty earlier this month to charges of assault and illegal possession of a firearm.

According to a criminal complaint, Chatman fired a gun on the evening of Aug. 22 at the intersection of Sixth Street and Hennepin Avenue, in the heart of downtown Minneapolis.

The bullet struck Matt Porwall in the stomach as he was waiting to take the bus home from work.

Witnesses said the shooting happened as part of a fight. Chatman was in a scuffle and knocked to the ground. When he got up, he fired a shot at his rival, but missed and struck Porwall.

Police arrested Chatman based on witness descriptions and surveillance video.

The county attorney’s office says he’ll receive credit for 278 days already served and need to pay $6,747 in restitution.

In 2012, Chatman was convicted of felony possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to five years in prison but got out early.