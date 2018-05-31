Filed Under:National Eagle Center, Wabasha

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Eagle Center in Wabasha will benefit from the public construction bill signed into law.

The measure includes $8 million for a major expansion. The funding pays for about half the project, and a campaign is underway to raise the rest.

The project aims to create more space for live eagles, expand its education programs, and create museum space for eagle-related art and historical artifacts.

Last year, more than 83,000 visitors came to the National Eagle Center in Wabasha.

