It's the first weekend of June and you can certainly say festival season is just getting started. From Edina to St. Paul, from Minnetonka to Crystal, things to do in all those towns if you are Working for the Weekend.

Grand Old Day

The beginning of summer may mean Memorial Day for some. But in St. Paul, the season starts with Grand Old Day. The 45th annual Grand Old Day is this Sunday along St. Paul’s historic Grand Avenue. The parade begins at 9:30 am, afterwards enjoy a market, classic car show, food and live entertainment.

Football Fun Fest

Football fans will want to head to Ridgedale Mall in Minnetonka this weekend for Football Fun Fest. The family-friendly event will include music, a photo wall, and a prizes. Legendary NFL Running Back Barry Sanders will also be on hand to sign autographs. Football Fun Fest will take place Saturday outside Fan HQ.

Edina Art Fair

The 52nd Edina Art Fair is this Friday through Sunday! About 280 artists from around the world will display their work in the 50th and France neighborhood. This year’s theme: Empowering Artistic Females. Women artists will be show cased at the Fair, and the spot light will also be put on the 70 female business owners in the Edina business district.

Cattyshack

Finally, it’s the feline version of Cattyshack. The 18th annual Cat Tales Cat Fancier show takes place this weekend at the Crystal Community Center. See the cats, take in a cat show and visit with the vendors. One-hundred cats competed last year, and more are expected this year.