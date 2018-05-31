MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials say early morning fog in central Minnesota Thursday likely played a role in a crash that left a 43-year-old man needing to be extricated from a van.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just after 5 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 7 and County Road 146, just south of St. Cloud.

It involved a semi and a Dodge Caravan.

Officials say the semi was going north on County Road 7 when it slammed into the side of the minivan, which was crossing the intersection.

The minivan’s driver, Matthew McNamara of Cold Spring, needed to be extricated from his vehicle.

Emergency crews brought him to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

The semi’s driver, 60-year-old Devaughn Maranell of Hutchinson, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.