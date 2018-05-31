MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say the man who shot a knife-wielding motorist in Fridley acted within the law and won’t be charged with a crime.

The incident happened on Feb. 14 at the intersection of Central Avenue and Medtronic Parkway. Police say 33-year-old Simon Schiffler was involved in a four-vehicle crash at the intersection, got out of his car and started acting erratically. Schiffler reportedly grabbed another woman who had gotten out of her car and started forcefully groping her and kissing her. He also reportedly took out a knife and started stabbing another driver’s window.

Another driver, who wasn’t involved in the crash and was carrying a holstered firearm, got out of his car to help. Police say he told Schiffler to stop and bystanders to back away when Schiffler started charging at him with the knife. The man then fired at Schiffler, hitting him three times and killing him.

According to the Anoka County Attorney’s Office, the shooter had reason to believe he and others were in imminent danger with nowhere to retreat. Under those circumstances according to Minnesota law, the County Attorney says, the shooting was justified.