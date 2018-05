Many girls around the Twin Cities have been busy training for the Girls on the Run Twin Cities Spring 5K. It’s this this weekend at Mall of America.

Mary Uran, Executive Director for Girls on the Run, and Chloe Lovette, a 3rd grade runner, and her mom Jeri Anne, all joined WCCO This Morning Thursday to discuss the program.

The Girls on the Run Twin Cities Spring 5K is this Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the East Lot at Mall of America.

Click here for more information or to register.