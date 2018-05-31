MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota football team will have five afternoon or evening home games as part of its 2018 schedule, the Big Ten announced Thursday.

The game times announced Thursday include the Gophers’ three non-conference games, and two Big Ten games. The Gophers will open their 2018 regular season at 6 p.m. on Aug. 30 against New Mexico State.

For Week 2, the Gophers will host Fresno State at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 8. Minnesota will wrap up its 2018 non-conference schedule against Miami (Ohio) at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.

The Gophers will host Iowa for Homecoming on Oct. 6. That game will be played at either 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. Minnesota will also host its first Friday night game against Indiana on Oct. 26, which is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The Gophers are entering their second season under head coach PJ Fleck and are coming off a 5-7 season.