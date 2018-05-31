MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins announced Thursday they’ve recalled pitcher Tyler Duffey from Class AAA Rochester.

In 10 games for the Red Wings, Duffey is 3-1 with a 1.50 earned run average in 24 innings pitched. He’s collected 25 strikeouts and seven walks. Duffey has also appeared in three games for the Twins this season.

To make room for Duffey on the roster, the Twins optioned pitcher Aaron Slegers back to Rochester. Slegers pitched 5 1/3 innings in Wednesday’s 11-8 loss to the Kansas City Royals. He allowed two earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and one walk.