Filed Under:Minnesota Twins, Tyler Duffey

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins announced Thursday they’ve recalled pitcher Tyler Duffey from Class AAA Rochester.

In 10 games for the Red Wings, Duffey is 3-1 with a 1.50 earned run average in 24 innings pitched. He’s collected 25 strikeouts and seven walks. Duffey has also appeared in three games for the Twins this season.

To make room for Duffey on the roster, the Twins optioned pitcher Aaron Slegers back to Rochester. Slegers pitched 5 1/3 innings in Wednesday’s 11-8 loss to the Kansas City Royals. He allowed two earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch