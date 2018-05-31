You can put yourself in the shoes of someone suffering from hearing loss.

“One Day Without Sound” is a nationwide challenge for everyone to see what it’s like for 48 million Americans who have some degree of hearing loss.

It was started by the Miracle-Ear Foundation.

You’re asked to wear earplugs or noise cancelling headphones to recognize how precious our hearing.

The idea is to also consider ways to protect your hearing in potentially harmful listening situations.

