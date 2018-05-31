MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — What started as an idea to honor a friend, has turned into a walleye fishing tournament that will bring in anglers from across the state.

On Saturday morning, Lac Qui Parle Lake will be the site of the first annual “Pauly J. Larson Memorial Walleye Fishing Tournament.”

A husband and father of three, Larson passed away unexpectedly last August.

He was a postal carrier and was well-known around Chippewa County for his wit, sense of humor, and loud laugh.

People close to him say he made friends everywhere he went and was always eager to help those in need.

“If you were lucky enough to know Paul, then you were probably a friend for life,” said his wife, Nikki. “He gave me the three most beautiful and amazing children. He gave me an extended family that welcomed me and loved me. Our years together were too short. I was the lucky one because he chose me.”

Sixty teams will take part in Saturday’s tournament, which ends at 3 p.m. Immediately afterwards, there will be a benefit supper for Larson’s family at the Watson Hunting Camp and Bar.

The supper is $10 and includes burgers, brats, chips and a fish fry.

Two kids’ bicycles will also be given away and there will be door prizes. Music entertainment includes the Canyon Cowboys. The event will go until midnight.

For those not able to make it, donations can be sent to the Pauly J. Larson Memorial Fund at PO Box 57, Montevideo, MN 56265.