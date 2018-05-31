OAKDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — For the first time since being hit head-on in a crash, a Minnesota State Trooper is speaking out.

Thirty-five-year-old Sgt. Mike Krukowski, of Oakdale, suffered a broken arm and broken bones in both feet after a driver hit him head-on in Lakeville earlier this month.

This is where Sgt. Krukowski was sitting when he was hit head-on. He broke his arm and both feet, but is out of the hospital now @WCCO @MnDPS_MSP #wcco pic.twitter.com/8tMB9WcA0M — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) May 31, 2018

Investigators with the Minnesota State Patrol believe 29-year-old Paul Briggs was speeding on Interstate 35 in Lakeville on the afternoon of May 15. He then veered off the highway, drove through a fence and slammed head-on into Krukowski’s vehicle.

Briggs died in the hospital several days after the crash.

After looking at his destroyed squad car in the aftermath o the collision, Krukowski believes the only reason he is alive is because he was wearing a seat belt.

He is now speaking out, stressing the importance of wearing a seat belt at all times.

This all comes as hundreds of law enforcement agencies are participating in the Click It or Ticket It campaign for extra seat belt enforcement.

Last year alone, 73 motorists who weren’t wearing seat belts lost their lives on Minnesota roads.