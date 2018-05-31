By Mary McGuire
Filed Under:Head-On Crash, Lakeville, Mary McGuire, State Trooper
(credit: CBS)

OAKDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — For the first time since being hit head-on in a crash, a Minnesota State Trooper is speaking out.

Thirty-five-year-old Sgt. Mike Krukowski, of Oakdale, suffered a broken arm and broken bones in both feet after a driver hit him head-on in Lakeville earlier this month.

Investigators with the Minnesota State Patrol believe 29-year-old Paul Briggs was speeding on Interstate 35 in Lakeville on the afternoon of May 15. He then veered off the highway, drove through a fence and slammed head-on into Krukowski’s vehicle.

Briggs died in the hospital several days after the crash.

After looking at his destroyed squad car in the aftermath o the collision, Krukowski believes the only reason he is alive is because he was wearing a seat belt.

He is now speaking out, stressing the importance of wearing a seat belt at all times.

This all comes as hundreds of law enforcement agencies are participating in the Click It or Ticket It campaign for extra seat belt enforcement.

Last year alone, 73 motorists who weren’t wearing seat belts lost their lives on Minnesota roads.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch