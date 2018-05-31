MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say two suspects wanted in an attempted homicide in western Wisconsin were taken into custody Thursday morning.

The incident started Wednesday afternoon as the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office engaged in a high-speed chase of a Volkswagen Jetta, stolen out of Woodbury. The chase went into Pepin County before it was discontinued. The two suspects in the vehicle were wanted in a shooting incident in Tainter, Wis., which is near Eau Claire.

The suspects, identified as 34-year-old Shawn Harris Goplen of Red Wing and 36-year-old Kari Lynn Blank of Ellsworth, Wis., were spotted Thursday at the Dollar General Store in Rice Lake, Wis. When officers arrived to the area, the two fled in the Jetta. It eventually returned to the Dollar General Store, and both Goplen and Blank were taken into custody.

Both are being held in the Dunn County Jail. The incident remains under investigation.