MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The weekend is just around the corner, so it’s time to warn you about a major road closure.

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Interstate 35W will be shut down in both directions between Interstate 94 and Highway 62.

Crews are taking down the 26th Street bridge.

Southbound I-35 will be open to traffic south of 46th Street.

The interstate will re-open at 5 a.m Monday morning.