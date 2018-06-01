Filed Under:Albert Lea, Albert Lea Police, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 33-year-old pedestrian was stuck by an 85-year-old motorist Thursday afternoon in Albert Lea, according to police.

The accident happened just after 3 p.m. near Washington and Main streets.

Police say Kenneth Paul Keesling Sr., of Albert Lea, was driving eastbound on Main Street when a truck started slowing down in front of him. Keesling then merged to an inside lane, when he struck Tanya Marie Anthonisen, who was crossing Washington Street.

Police described her injuries as “incapacitating.” Her condition Friday night has not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch