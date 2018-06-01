MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 33-year-old pedestrian was stuck by an 85-year-old motorist Thursday afternoon in Albert Lea, according to police.

The accident happened just after 3 p.m. near Washington and Main streets.

Police say Kenneth Paul Keesling Sr., of Albert Lea, was driving eastbound on Main Street when a truck started slowing down in front of him. Keesling then merged to an inside lane, when he struck Tanya Marie Anthonisen, who was crossing Washington Street.

Police described her injuries as “incapacitating.” Her condition Friday night has not been released.