Filed Under:Buffalo Wild Wings, Minneapolis, Twitter

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings says its Twitter account was hacked and crude comments were briefly posted, but later deleted.

A spokeswoman for the Minneapolis-based company says Buffalo Wild Wings is in touch with Twitter and “will pursue the appropriate action against the individuals involved.”

gettyimages 818835662 Buffalo Wild Wings Twitter Account Hacked

(credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

The company apologized on its Twitter account, saying the posts “obviously did not come from us.”

Known for its sports bar fare such as chicken wings, Buffalo Wild Wings was purchased in a deal finalized earlier this year by Roark Capital Group, which owns Arby’s restaurant chain.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch