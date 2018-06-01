MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Time’s running out for candidates running for a state or legislative office to file nomination papers and secure a spot on this fall’s ballot.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday to turn in nomination signatures to the state Elections Commission.

Anyone running for a statewide or federal office such as governor or U.S. senator must submit between 2,000 and 4,000 signatures.

State Senate candidates must turn in between 400 and 800 signatures. Assembly candidates need between 200 and 400 signatures.

The deadline for challenging the validity of a candidate’s signatures is 4:30 p.m. Monday.

