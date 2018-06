MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A school bus burst into flames Friday afternoon in Chanhassen.

An official from East Carver County Schools said the bus erupted at about 3:30 p.m. outside of Bluff Creek Elementary.

Students were getting ready to hop on for the ride home when the fire started. The driver was on board but got out safely, and the students were brought back inside the building

Investigators are not sure what caused the fire.