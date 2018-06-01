MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A police chase through Cottage Grove Friday afternoon ended with a standoff inside of a residential garage.

It all began when police say a man pushed a cart of stolen merchandise out of the Cottage Grove Target store at about 12:22 p.m. He then sped off and eventually drove through some yards to evade police.

After ramming a squad car, the man got out and starting running on the 8600 block of Grenadier Avenue.

Police saw him enter an unlocked garage, and set up a perimeter. After using gas canisters to flush him out, tactical officers entered the garage and found the suspect hiding inside of a truck. Officers say he was belligerent and resisted arrested.

The man was taken to Regions Hospital soon after. His identity and condition have not been released. Two Cottage Grove officers were also treated for injuries at Regions, but both have been released.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.