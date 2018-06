MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A young man is in critical condition Friday night after he was shot near a skate park in Crystal.

It happened at about 4:30 p.m. on the 4800 block of Douglas Drive.

Paramedics took the 18-year-old victim to the hospital. His name and condition have not been released.

Police say a suspect, who was known to the victim, is in custody.

Crystal police are still investigating.