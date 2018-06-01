MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolitans are familiar with bike-sharing programs, but now the city has its first kayak-sharing system.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says the Mississippi River Paddle Share program launched over the Memorial Day weekend.

Officials describe it as a state-of-the-art system that offers users the chance to paddle the Mississippi while avoiding the logistical hassle of river riding.

Here’s How It Works:

Users reserve a kayak online, check out the boat and other equipment and then hit the river at designated stations.

There are several routes, with the longest taking riders nearly 8 miles down the river. The shortest route is just under 2 miles.

When at a route’s end point, all users need to do is turn in the boats and equipment.

Near each return station are Nice Ride bikes, which allow users an easy way to get back to where they started.

What’s The Cost?

A single kayak ranges between $20 and $25. A two-person kayak costs $35 – $40.

Rentals last for two to three hours.